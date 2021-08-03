Both Oneal and Ybarra are relatively new to the company, which develops popular video game titles “World of Warcraft” and “Overwatch.” Oneal joined the company in January from Vicarious Visions, another Activision Blizzard subsidiary, and had been overseeing the development and support of Blizzard’s Diablo and Overwatch franchises. Ybarra came to Blizzard in November of 2019 after more than 19 years working with Xbox. In his final post there, he served as corporate vice president, overseeing Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft’s now defunct streaming platform, Mixer.