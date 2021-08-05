Activision Blizzard runs the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League, two esports ventures which organize competitions around those respective first-person shooter titles. Coca-Cola and State Farm are two of seven sponsors currently listed on the Overwatch League website.
Brand deals with big companies bleed into all parts of the league’s match-day production. There are sponsored player rankings powered by IBM, well-placed red Coca-Cola cups next to commentators and quick rolling advertisements that run between the action in a match. The partnerships are a key way for the league — and Activision Blizzard — to bring in revenue, alongside broadcasting rights and franchise fees.
In two statements provided to The Post Thursday, a spokesperson for State Farm said the insurance provider is “reevaluating our limited marketing relationship with the Overwatch League” and the company has requested that “no advertisements run during the matches this weekend.” State Farm first became a sponsor of the Overwatch League in 2019.
A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said Wednesday that the company is “aware of the allegations surrounding Activision Blizzard,” and that they’ve been closely monitoring the situation.
“We are working with our partners at Blizzard as we take a step back for a moment to revisit future plans and programs," the statement reads.
The spokesperson for Coca-Cola declined to comment on whether Coca-Cola would continue to sponsor the Overwatch League. The next Overwatch League match is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Both Coca-Cola and State Farm ran advertisements in Overwatch League matches earlier this week.
The Overwatch League and Activision Blizzard did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
The lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s biggest video game companies, alleges multiple instances of gender-based discrimination, inequality and harassment. Last week, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout outside of the headquarters of Blizzard Entertainment, known for it’s massively popular titles like “World of Warcraft and “Overwatch.”
On Tuesday, J. Allen Brack, stepped down from his post as president of Blizzard Entertainment. That same day, Jesse Meschuk, a human resources executive at the company, resigned. The company, which is a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, will now be co-lead by Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra, both of whom joined the company in the past two years.
Branding for T-Mobile, another company that once partnered with both the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League, vanished from official broadcasts in the wake of the lawsuit.
Last weekend, the New York Subliners — one of 12 Call of Duty League teams — covered the T-Mobile logo on their jerseys with duct tape, and the company is no longer listed as a partner on either league’s website.
On “Plat Chat,” a talk show that covers the Overwatch League, pink coffee mugs sporting “presented by T-Mobile” also disappeared. The podcast has a rotating cast of commentators, some of whom work full-time for the Overwatch League, though one host told The Post the podcast is completely separate from Activision Blizzard. The host declined to answer questions earlier this week because they said the show is still in active talks with T-Mobile.
T-Mobile did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The Post has reached out to the remaining five Overwatch League sponsors — Xfinity, IBM, Cheez-It, Pringles and TeamSpeak — and the other leaguewide sponsors in Call of Duty League, who did not respond by press time.
