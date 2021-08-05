The team decided to focus its efforts on haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, or in other words, the vibrations players feel coming out of the controllers, and the left and right triggers for shooting in-game guns and bows, using telekinetic powers and more. The very first test was to show a demo to developers of a virtual ball rolling in a box on a screen display. It showed how the ball’s texture could change from wood to plastic or metal, and that texture change could be reproduced in tactile fashion through vibrations. Tokyo-based developer Asobi, the studio behind “Astro’s Playroom,” was involved from this step onward, as the studio was conveniently located near the PS5 product team.