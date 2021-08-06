In interviews, 17 current and former Blizzard Entertainment employees across the United States and Europe shared accounts of a workplace that didn’t take complaints to human resources seriously and normalized misconduct. Many of them spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Many workers told The Post the lawsuit allegations did not surprise them and were reflective of a culture where victims feared retaliation for speaking up. According to employees interviewed for this story, the culture impacted not only women, but men and marginalized genders, too. Employees with diverse backgrounds told The Post they had faced harassment and misconduct from co-workers and reported it to human resources, but it led to no punishment nor produced any change.