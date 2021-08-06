Veteran YouTuber Ethan “H3H3” Klein also dedicated a portion of a recent stream to questioning Lengyel’s decision to stand up to the IOC. In 2017, Klein and fellow YouTube star Hila (who is also Klein’s wife) won a case against another YouTuber, Matt Hoss, who sued them on copyright grounds for a video that criticized his work and included clips from it. At the time, Klein declared it “a landmark case” because "the wording the judge put in is going to strengthen fair use on YouTube.” Klein, who was initially advised on his case by Morrison but jettisoned Morrison’s firm after a series of bad experiences that he says nearly lost him the case, fears that if Lengyel gets sued and loses, it could harm the potency of fair use across online platforms. (Morrison told The Post he was not at liberty to discuss specifics of Klein’s case.)