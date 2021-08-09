In addition to public scrutiny, creators who speak up risk damaging their relationship with the company to whom they are locked in a financial symbiosis. Content creation, especially around popular titles, can be a lucrative niche. But many influencers have no formal partnership with a publisher or developer, and are not paid directly to promote a game or franchise. That makes the threat of blacklisting or exclusion from events impossible to ignore. To this point, however, none of the creators who spoke with The Post have been retaliated against for statements made about the lawsuit; their audiences, too, have been mostly receptive.