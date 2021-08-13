“In terms of reflecting on my career, I don’t really do it that much,” the creator of the Final Fantasy series said in an interview from his Honolulu home. “Very occasionally, I might go onto Wikipedia when I need to recall some information and wonder, ‘Hey when was “Final Fantasy VI” released?’ When I look up myself, it would just list everything that I’ve worked on in some capacity. That to me is kind of a wow moment. I really have developed a lot of things! But that’s the extent of the reflection that I do.”