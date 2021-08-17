This is another basic starting point, but it’s worth noting. If you’re only putting in 2-5 hours a week, it doesn’t make sense to spend on a new controller. Not only are you just not going to spend much time with it relative to your investment, but it also takes a good amount of time to get used to the new controller, to learn its features and discover how best to configure it. If you’re not gaming for more than a few hours at a time, you’re not going to get much return on your investment. If you’re playing multiple hours a day/night, though, then it’s an upgrade you may want to consider.