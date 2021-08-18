The “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” updates mostly showed off new graphics, with the game sporting a combination of chibi-styled characters for the overworld map and more fleshed out models akin to the “Sword” and “Shield” designs for battles. The showcase also revealed that beloved features such as the Pokémon Underground and Pokémon Contests would be returning. Pokémon Underground is a mining area players can access at any moment outside in the overworld map, where players can mine for items, find particular Pokémon and build their own underground base. Pokémon Contests eschew normal battles in favor of dress-up and talent-based competitions. These modes have additional perks as well, like a new method to capturing Pokémon by placing certain statues in your underground bases.