Earlier this year, she boosted her popularity (and infamy) by becoming one of the faces of Twitch’s “hot tub meta,” in which streamers broadcast from inflatable hot tubs so they could wear swimsuits without running afoul of Twitch’s attire rules. Due to this and other similar stream concepts over the years — as well as her presence on platforms that are more permissive of overtly sexual content like OnlyFans — Siragusa has long been perceived by some Twitch viewers as undeserving of her success. This has resulted in daily harassment, up to and including regular “swatting” attempts, in which viewers make spurious calls to the police to get SWAT teams or other emergency responders sent to her home.