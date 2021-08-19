Also new to “Vanguard” will be a multiplayer mode called Champion Hill, pitting eight teams against one another in a round-robin style tournament. The mode can be played with solos, duos and trios, and will take place in “an arena consisting of four maps.” The developers, who promised additional details on the mode in the coming weeks, described it as a blend between battle royale and the 2v2 Gunfight mode introduced with 2019′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” Gunfight will also be included as a mode for “Vanguard,” as will the franchise’s popular Zombies mode, which will be managed by Treyarch, another Activision-owned developer, and build on the lore found in last year’s game “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.”