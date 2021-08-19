This marked the second major promotional event for a Call of Duty game held in “Warzone,” the free-to-play battle royale title that has served as a nexus for the franchise’s multiple properties. Last year “Warzone” teased the release of 2020 game “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” with a similar event that leaned into elements of espionage prevalent in the Black Ops line of games. This time, the event asked players to secure a supply of dynamite to set a trap in a tunnel for a massive armored train. Players were then tasked with destroying the train’s turret cannons and armored cars before blowing up the engine. The more progress was made destroying the train, the more in-game rewards they unlocked, like special stickers, vehicle paint jobs and weapon blueprints.
Following the train’s destruction, players were alerted of an incoming wave of bombers that appeared over them, dropping their payloads as players scrambled to an exfil site marked on their screens. As they neared it, the explosions overtook them and the interactive portion of the event faded into the “Vanguard” trailer. The trailer showcased some of the new game’s characters as they engaged with enemies in the four main theaters of World War II: the Pacific, North Africa and the Western and Eastern European fronts. It concluded with a prompt to preorder the game.
Developers from Sledgehammer showcased several details from “Vanguard” during a media preview a week earlier. In it, they noted that “Vanguard” will introduce an anti-cheat system for which “Warzone” players, long troubled by hackers, have pined. Developers also announced an all-new map for “Warzone” later this year, developed by Raven Software. No details about the map were provided, though it stands to reason it will showcase a setting from the Second World War.
“Warzone,” which first featured characters, weapons and plot extensions from 2019′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” evolved in December of 2020 to incorporate those elements from “Black Ops Cold War,” which was set during the 1980s. The map, named after the fictional Russian city of Verdansk, was also revamped earlier this year to reflect an ’80s aesthetic, updating numerous points of interest and adding new ones.
