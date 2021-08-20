Up to four players can go up against each other in the game’s variety mode. Each player tries to collect the most stars through a series of two-part rounds. During the first half, they compete to be the first to score a goal in an air hockey-style minigame, each playing as the same randomly selected character. The winner then plays a microgame to try to win stars while the loser does everything in their power to stop them. “WarioWare: Get It Together!” achieves this dynamic in a unique way. The winner’s microgame takes place in a windowed, floating screen, similar to a phone’s picture-in-picture display. As they rush to beat the game, the loser manipulates the shape of the screen itself, sending it bouncing around like the DVD logo screen saver or squishing it to the size of a pancake. The effects are randomized for each round, and are all designed to keep you on your toes even when playing a microgame you may have beaten a million times before.