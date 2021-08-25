Gamescom is the biggest annual video game event in the world. While it’s usually held in Germany, 2021 is the second year in a row it’s gone all-virtual due to the pandemic. Last year, Gamescom reported that more than 2 million viewers tuned in for the show’s opening night live stream.
This year’s show also announced a new “Saints Row” reboot set to release on Feb. 25, 2022. The new installment transports the series from its usual stomping grounds in Michigan to the American Southwest. Developer Deep Silver Volition revealed a short montage of gameplay clips that showed off the same in-game mayhem for which the series is known, though it looks significantly more grounded than the intergalactic shenanigans of its last entry, “Saints Row IV.”
Another announcement was the rumored Marvel game from Xcom series developers Firaxis and 2K Games, “Midnight Suns.” A tactical role-playing game featuring Marvel’s cast of superheroes. It will feature a new superhero that the teams Marvel and Firaxis collaborated on to design. Its gameplay debut is set for Sept. 1 and its release date for March 2022.
Publisher Devolver Digital also revealed its next big indie game called “Cult of the Lamb,” an action RPG with roguelike and dungeon crawler elements. Players assume the role of a possessed lamb and build a flock of deceptively cute woodland creatures to become the biggest, baddest satanic cult around. It’s developed by Massive Monster, the creators behind “Adventure Pals,” a platformer whose art and humor took a page from cartoons like “Adventure Time.” Its release date is scheduled for 2022.
