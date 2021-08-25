Hate raids are a complex dilemma born of an era in which communities spin intertwining webs between platforms. The damage might be done on Twitch, but it’s organized on chat platforms like Discord and signal-boosted on YouTube and far-right-friendly video sites like BitChute. Larsh and a friend who streams under the name Leppely have spent months documenting the efforts of their own harassers, many of whom have gone on to contribute to Twitch’s hate raid epidemic. (Leppely and several other streamers mentioned in this story declined to share their real names due to harassment concerns.) To wit, in the hate raid video that first propelled #TwitchDoBetter into the upper echelons of virality, spam messages directed at RekItRaven proclaimed that “this channel now belongs to the KKK” and named Larsh their “grand dragon.” Trolls did this in an attempt to foist blame onto him. It is far from the only tactic they employ to mislead.