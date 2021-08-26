Currently, another popular Blizzard game, “World of Warcraft,” still contains references to Jesse McCree in the form of five character names and one city name. However, multiple current employees who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal said Thursday that nods to the longtime level designer will be removed from the game soon as well. In addition, references to two other former Blizzard developers, “Diablo 4” director Luis Barriga and “World of Warcraft” designer Jonathan LeCraft, will also be removed. A Blizzard spokesperson confirmed these changes.