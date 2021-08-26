After the first several maps and missions, the game more clearly lays out the progression of time. Each day is broken into four stages of the day: morning, noon, afternoon and nighttime. Each time you return to the tunnels, time advances to the next stage. For example, if you explore the urban map of Updaam at noon, it will stay “noon” the entire time you’re there no matter how long you spend exploring. When you leave to return to your home base in Blackreef’s tunnels, the game moves to the next time frame, so noon becomes afternoon. After completing a stage at nighttime, the loop resets and you find yourself back on the beach.