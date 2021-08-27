Instead, players voiced their outrage. Tens of thousands of fans signed a petition to keep the distance at which users could interact with stops at 80 meters. #HearUsNiantic began to trend on Twitter. Creators vowed to stop spending money on the app. Longtime players and content creators, some of whom have built their livelihood around “Pokémon Go,” said the August update made the game unnecessarily tedious to play. More importantly, they felt Niantic had ignored fans who said the settings set during the pandemic made “Pokémon Go” a better game for a larger group of players.