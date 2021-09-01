One of the key decisions that fueled the game’s success was making it free to download and play. The tactic, utilized by a number of other mobile games including “Fortnite,” removes a potential barrier for users who aren’t sure they want to spend money on a game they may not like. Some mobile titles have developed a reputation of being free to play but also “pay to win,” requiring players to spend money if they want to prevail when competing against the game’s AI or other live players. “Call of Duty: Mobile” allows players to unlock new weapons and improve their abilities simply by playing the game, though paying real money can aid with leveling up their characters more quickly.