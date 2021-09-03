For the past few weeks, Twitch streamers have demanded that Twitch do better as hate raids increase in number and ferocity. So far, Twitch has publicly acknowledged the problem twice, saying it will provide tools that will help streamers combat viewers evading chat bans and other issues that allow hate raids to persist, but that it can’t divulge details because bad actors could use that information to inform future tactics. But streamers — who’ve been harassed, doxed, and (in a few cases) swatted for weeks — want more than what they perceive as vague blanket statements. #ADayOffTwitch was meant to express this in a way Twitch could not ignore.