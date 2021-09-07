“His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community,” Tripwire announced in a statement Monday. It said that Gibson was stepping down effective immediately and vice president Alan Wilson would be interim CEO.
Gibson had tweeted his support of the Supreme Court not blocking a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, adding that with “so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue,” he felt it was important to express his views. His antiabortion comments reverberated across the industry over Labor Day weekend, with several studios distancing themselves from his words.
Shipwright Studios, one of Tripwire’s partners, announced Sunday it would cut ties with Tripwire. “While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for you and with you,” the studio wrote in a statement.
Torn Banner Studios, developer of “Chivalry 2,” which was published by Tripwire, stated on Sunday that Gibson’s perspective was not shared by its team or reflected in the games it creates. “The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights,” the studio wrote.
“God of War” creative director Cory Barlog tweeted, “How can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman’s personal freedom?”
The Texas abortion law went into effect Sept. 1, banning abortions of any pregnancies where a heartbeat has been detected. The law makes no exceptions for rape, sexual abuse or incest, and allows the public to sue abortion providers, with a $10,000 reward for suits that stopped abortions.
