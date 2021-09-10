Previously, players wanting to play at frenetic tempos would need to focus on a handful of smaller maps like Nuketown, Rust or the aforementioned Shipment, limiting the scope of the game. Now, players seeking kill-per-second speeds can opt for a mode that will pack more enemies into maps. For example, during the media preview, we played Patrol on the Blitz setting on the expansive Red Star map set in Stalingrad. Instead of compressing the playing area (as in “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s” Strike versions of its bigger maps) they packed in more players for a 48v48 match. It produced chaos of the fun variety as players found roles for themselves that suited their style. Snipers had room to snipe, sweats could sprint around to attack the flanks, committed souls who wanted to play the objective could valiantly try to hold the spot while taking fire from multiple angles.