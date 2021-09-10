“The secret sauce is: Are you able to engage with users and create content and products that interest them?" Jonathan Hall, chief finance and operating officer at Gfinity, said. "If they keep coming back to your sites, that creates commercial opportunities — be that advertising, be that sponsorship, be that brand partnerships. We feel that with SiegeGG at the moment, there is a significant amount of upward potential, a multiple of where they are now in terms of the number of users and time on-site that we can help them unlock.”