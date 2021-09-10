According to multiple former Twitch employees familiar with the company’s strategy, Twitch has started to offer big streamers less money for similar amounts of work, or in some cases to not offer the sorts of contracts it used to at all. Several members of the streaming industry with knowledge of Twitch contract offers, as well as former Twitch staff, say that Lupo, in particular, got “lowballed” by Twitch, which made YouTube’s offer more tantalizing. The industry members and former Twitch staffers spoke to The Post under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about these deals publicly. Lupo, Twitch, and YouTube declined to comment on contract specifics.