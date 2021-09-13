There was also a large debate over the definition of a video game. The judge was not satisfied by anyone’s explanations, including Sweeney’s answer that a game has “some sort of win or loss or a score progression,” and Matt Weissinger, head of marketing, despite his many years of experience, saying he did not know. Ultimately, she concluded that since “Fortnite” is a video game, the court did not need to come to a precise definition. And despite Epic’s attempts to portray “Fortnite” as part of the metaverse, the judge wrote that that hardly mattered either: “At this time, the general market does not appear to recognize the metaverse and its corresponding game modes in Fortnite as anything separate and apart from the video game market.”