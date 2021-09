The lawsuit alleges that J. Allen Brack, the president of Blizzard Entertainment, was personally aware of employee complaints of sexual harassment directed at men with senior positions at the company. It also alleges he did not effectively mitigate those issues. Brack stepped down from his position as president on Aug. 3 . The same day, Activision Blizzard confirmed that an executive in Blizzard’s human resources department was no longer with the company.