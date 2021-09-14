But there are other near-term impacts to consider. Lupo and Betar’s moves come at a time when streamers’ confidence in Twitch is at an all-time low. Betar announced his departure on the same day as thousands of streamers were participating in #ADayOffTwitch, a boycott movement started by marginalized streamers fed up with the Twitch-wide epidemic of “hate raids,” in which harassers use bots and dummy accounts to fill streamers’ chats with hateful messages. While streamers protested against Twitch’s relative silence in the face of hate raids, Wyatt spent the day replying to dozens of tweets from streamers and viewers curious about YouTube Gaming’s plans. It was a stark contrast, though admittedly, Twitch and YouTube were dealing with very different situations (Twitch has since sued two users allegedly responsible for orchestrating hate raids). Proponents of hashtags like #ADayOffTwitch have also advocated for diversification of streamers’ income — for streamers to test the waters of other platforms to ensure that they’re at least maximizing their income while dealing with poor treatment. Taken in conjunction, these events resulted in many Twitch streamers wondering if they too should make the leap to YouTube, even if nobody is offering them a multimillion-dollar contract.