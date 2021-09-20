The suit from Butler revolves around the resolution of another lawsuit in which Butler and FaZe Clan were involved. According to the claim filed by Butler, in 2018 she entered into an agreement with FaZe Clan to transfer shares in a social media entertainment company Butler co-founded called Clout Gang to a company called Hubrick Limited. Hubrick Limited had partnered with FaZe Clan to develop both businesses. In exchange, Butler received stock in Hubrick Limited. Several members of FaZe Clan likewise transferred shares in FaZe Clan for shares of Hubrick Limited, according to the new lawsuit.