Last week, Activision Blizzard employees and the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a major media labor union, filed an unfair labor practice lawsuit against Activision Blizzard accusing the video game company of worker intimidation and union busting. The union claims Activision Blizzard is using coercive tactics to stop employees from unionizing. On the same day, while not commenting on the unfair labor suit, the company announced the hiring of two new senior executives: Julie Hodges, a human resources executive from Disney, as chief people officer and Sandeep Dube, former revenue management executive at Delta Air Lines, as chief commercial officer.