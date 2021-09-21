Now we’re finally into fuzzier territory. Both probably need no introduction, as they’re the crown jewels of publisher Bethesda Softworks’s lineup. Both are solidly considered open-world role-playing games. But they also include many features of the immersive sim, from interacting with physical objects, all the way to areas and regions designed to be entered via multiple pathways. If, for some reason, you haven’t tried any of these and you’re looking for something more expansive (they’re multiple times larger than something like “Deathloop,” if not as tightly designed), every game in the series is worth a look. For the Fallout series, look to “Fallout 3” or later, when Bethesda took over the franchise.