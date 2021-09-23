“It’s difficult not to be political in this time and tide in our world," Esposito said. “When we start to hold our visionary feet to the fire, it’s about truth and honesty.”
Esposito is a prominent actor known for villainous roles as Gustavo Fring in “Breaking Bad” and Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian.” The character he plays in “Far Cry 6,” dictator Antón Castillo, and the game’s fictional setting of Yara have drawn comparisons to the political situation in Cuba. That’s no coincidence, according to narrative director Navid Khavari. Khavari released a statement in May clarifying that, yes, “Far Cry 6” would invoke political themes, after an interview in which he said: “Our game doesn’t want to make a political statement about what’s happening in Cuba specifically.”
Whether politics belong in video game narratives is one of the medium’s longest-running debates. Some argue video games are just a form of blissful escapism from a harsh reality. Others point to the fact that the widely consumed medium is inherently political and has the potential to deliver powerful messages to their audiences.
Speaking with The Post, Esposito also discussed the challenges of playing a dictator and villainous roles more broadly. To hear his comments in the context of the interview, watch the video above.
Ubisoft Toronto’s upcoming first-person shooter releases for last and current generation consoles as well as PC on Oct. 7.
