The final character for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will be announced on Oct. 5 by series creator Masahiro Sakurai. Nintendo said this is the final announcement for the game after three years.

“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” is the next mainline game for the pink puffball mascot, also created by Sakurai. This is the character’s first foray into an open-world, 3D environment, and features a suspiciously Earthlike planet as its “lost civilization.” Given that Kirby games often have dark and near-Lovecraftian backstories, hints of a dark tone should not be surprising.

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” is scheduled for release next summer. Mainline titles in the series have typically come with massive expansions that are practically new games by themself. The “Sunbreak” expansion feels distant enough to coincide with developer Capcom’s planned release for PC.

“Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars” is a new card-based role-playing game by Nier series creator Yoko Taro, releasing Oct. 28.

Critically acclaimed tabletop role-playing game “Disco Elysium” arrives on the Switch Oct. 12.

A new expansion pack with characters and story is coming to “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity,” on Oct. 29.

A Final Fantasy-based kart racer called “Chocobo GP” was announced for sometime 2022.