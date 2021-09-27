“That for me is the instant death knell of that title. A free-to-play game has to be free-to-play from the absolute outset. The concept must be free-to-play.” said Robert. “The way a free-to-play game is built is all about those core loops, those compulsion loops that make the player want to complete a cycle and come back for more. You’re competing to keep that player’s eyes engaged with your game, because he can walk away and uninstall it at any point. He’s not financially invested in it. And that makes the design and creation of a free-to-play game absolutely critical from day one.”