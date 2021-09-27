It’s fitting, then, that Nintendo chose to showcase the upcoming action-adventure game “Metroid Dread,” which follows Samus as she explores passageways, runs from robots and loads different blasters into her arm cannon. The early cutscenes in “Metroid Dread” are rendered in bright red and clean, white colors, with details looking visibly clearer than how graphics usually look on the regular Switch or the Switch Lite. It’s still easy to notice that the Switch OLED model has 720p resolution on handheld mode, and while that’s not a bad resolution on a small screen, it makes you wonder how much nicer the graphics could get if Nintendo bumped it up to 1080p in handheld mode.