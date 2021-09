CEO Bobby Kotick emailed employees Monday about the changes, saying he anticipated more updates in the future informed by “listening sessions” the company is holding. In an email viewed by The Washington Post, he wrote, “Our goal is to make sure that Activision Blizzard becomes and remains the very best example for other companies to emulate. For those of you who have experienced harassment or discrimination and shared your experiences, please know your courage will result in a better, exemplary place for us.”