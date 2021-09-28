“Last night’s announcement … leaves shareholders with as many questions as answers — particularly as it relates to accountability of the board of directors,” said Waizenegger in an emailed statement Tuesday. “In our view, Blizzard’s toxic workplace culture is ultimately a consequence of board failure: Either the board failed to put in place mechanisms to ensure that it would be aware of widespread abusive workplace practices, or it was aware of those widespread abuses and decided to tolerate and accept them. In either case, going forward Blizzard needs new board leadership.”