Another one of those games is “12 Minutes,” an interactive, Hitchcockian thriller that follows a husband’s effort to escape a time loop to avoid the inevitable death of his wife. Succeeding and saving her means being smart with the limited set of tools and choices given to you as well as using information gained in the current cycle to better inform your actions in the next. Doing this results in the exploration of avenues unfathomable to you early on in the game, further letting you peel back the various narrative layers until you reach a point where the final cycle plays out almost without friction.