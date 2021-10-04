Lambert: It’s definitely been a challenge. We are relearning how to be collaborative, I guess is the best way to say it, in terms of just overall game development. When you’re all in the office at the same time, it’s really easy to walk by somebody’s desk and go, “Hey, that doesn’t quite look right. What are you working on?” Or somebody can go, “Hey, I have this really brilliant idea,” you know? And they talk it through right then and there. With everybody working from home, you have to message them, “Hey, are you there?” “Hey, can we have 10 minutes to talk on Teams or on a Skype call?” It’s definitely a new way to do things.