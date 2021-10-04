The addition also has me brimming with excitement as a fan of custom game modes. In “Halo: Reach,” my friends and I would play a home-brewed mode we called Hunter Hammers. In Firefight, which pits the players against continuous waves of enemies, we’d spawn in the Hunter enemy type and attempt to take them all down armed with jetpacks, gravity hammers and grenades. I can only imagine the kinds of modes players will design in “Infinite’s” free multiplayer with the addition of the grappling hook — modes that might, in turn, spawn impressive communities and iterations of their own, like Grifball.