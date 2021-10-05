The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter is Sora from Kingdom Hearts, game creator Masahiro Sakurai announced Tuesday in a virtual Nintendo event. Six years ago, fans were asked to vote for their most desired Super Smash fighter, and the result was Sora.

“His addition required more coordination than other fighters,” Sakurai said, adding that the Super Smash team could not reveal the survey results for six years. “Kingdom Hearts” is a franchise made and owned by Square Enix and Disney, not Nintendo. Sakurai joked that Sora is the same name as his company, which is a coincidence.

Sora is getting multiple outfits, including a Timeless River design that takes Sora back into black and white graphics. “Of all of our DLC characters, Sora might be the most elaborate,” said Sakurai.

In a demo, Sakurai played as Sora, fighting against famed Nintendo characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, Yoshi and Kirby, and showing off moves like a three-hit combo. “Please bear with me,” he joked. “I don’t know who I said ‘bear with me’ to, honestly. I wonder if I can make it to the end.”

Earlier in the virtual Nintendo event, Sakurai announced new Mii fighter costumes, from the Splatoon franchise, a cat outfit, and one from Doom. Each costs $0.75 and is available on October 18. Doom Slayer is another premium Mii Fighter Costume that transforms the shape of the Mii Fighter. Only a few Mii Fighter Costumes have this feature, like Sans from Undertale, Cuphead and Vaultboy from the Fallout series.

