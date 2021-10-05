Sora is getting multiple outfits, including a Timeless River design that takes Sora back into black and white graphics. “Of all of our DLC characters, Sora might be the most elaborate,” said Sakurai.
In a demo, Sakurai played as Sora, fighting against famed Nintendo characters like Mario, Donkey Kong, Yoshi and Kirby, and showing off moves like a three-hit combo. “Please bear with me,” he joked. “I don’t know who I said ‘bear with me’ to, honestly. I wonder if I can make it to the end.”
Earlier in the virtual Nintendo event, Sakurai announced new Mii fighter costumes, from the Splatoon franchise, a cat outfit, and one from Doom. Each costs $0.75 and is available on October 18. Doom Slayer is another premium Mii Fighter Costume that transforms the shape of the Mii Fighter. Only a few Mii Fighter Costumes have this feature, like Sans from Undertale, Cuphead and Vaultboy from the Fallout series.
