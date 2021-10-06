“Publicly dropping what creators make and forcing all of us to change our passwords, security, etc. isn’t the own these folks think it is,” she said. “Now there’s mass panic and folks using this as a way to go, ‘See, X Streamer or Y company isn’t broke’ or whatever their ax to grind is with them. … This is just going to mess with a lot of people and not get the intended result, which is to get Twitch to get it together. Until there is a viable competitor, these hacks just hurt the users.”