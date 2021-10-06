The accuracy of these figures remains in question, as does the exact month of 2019 to which they date back. “World of Warcraft” and “Final Fantasy XIV” kingpin Asmongold (who has not divulged his full real name) disputed numbers purported to be his pay for the month of September, but told The Post that his pay since 2019 is “probably not wildly inaccurate.” Tanya “Cypheroftyr” DePass, a smaller streamer, said that her listed total was missing some revenue, possibly from a show she’s worked on with Twitch. Emme “Negaoryx” Montgomery, a streamer who’s achieved viral fame on multiple occasions, said that if these numbers are meant to be specific to the August 2019 through October 2021 time frame, they don’t match what she sees on her Twitch dashboard.