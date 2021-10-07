Dice is clearly going for massive spectacle, and for the most part it works in phenomenal fashion. But we’ve seen just a sliver of “Battlefield 2042” thus far. And we’ve seen how ambition has unone other highly anticipated titles, particularly on last gen systems. Older generation console players will be able to future proof their copy of “Battlefield 2042”; buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X | S version entitles them to a last-generation copy. Still, if they want the better performance, they’ll need to find one of the new consoles. Until then, the game will need to hold up on older consoles — and not all next-gen games manage.