The game consists solely of multiplayer modes: All-Out Warfare, which will feature both Conquest and Breakthrough-style games, the customizable Portal sandbox mode and Hazard Zone, which has yet to be detailed by developers.
The Beta comprises just one map, Orbital, with just one way to play, Conquest. The Post spent three hours in the beta and the overall impression it left was a good one. It felt like “Battlefield 3” and “4,” with massive scale, a map that allowed all kinds of playstyles and in-game events and weather effects that quite literally blew us away.
But for all that we saw, there was plenty we didn’t see. Here are our five biggest questions after playing the beta.
Will the maps be too big?
For PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles, Dice, the game’s developers, upped the maximum player count to 128 players and scaled its maps accordingly. The beta experience suggests the battlefield may be a bit too expansive, even for 128 players.
Orbital is a stunning map with a rocket perched on a launchpad serving as its centerpiece. Battles can rage from the hilltop overlooking the launch site to the tidal lowlands populated by cryogenic storage tanks that can explode and freeze players as they wander through the wreckage. Occasionally, but not always, a tornado spins down from the clouds, sweeping up players and debris and hurling them all across the map.
There is a lot going on, but even with 128 players Orbital felt a little too open at times. To foster more player engagements, the developers added multiple, smaller control points in each capture zone, called sectors. To control the sector, a team must control all the control points. But even with these mini zones, there are still relatively few control points compared to the vast scale of Orbital, which is touted as a “medium” size map.
Players can call in vehicles beyond the standard allotment at a team’s spawn point, a new feature for “2042” to help with fast transit and to provide more firepower. It may have been that those in the beta preview weren’t proactively calling them in, keeping the map a little less populated, but there were definitely times when the match felt a little too quiet.
Will there be any specialist ability better than the grapple gun?
Another new feature in “2042” is that players must choose a specialist, each with a special piece of equipment and skill set designed to complement the squad. For instance a medic class has a pistol that can heal teammates when you shoot them with it. Others carry a sentry turret or recon drone. Then there is one named Mackay, who comes equipped with a grapple gun that makes you feel like Batman.
You can use it to ascend buildings, traverse from rooftop to rooftop or simply make a fast getaway. And it feels so good.
Movement is much more deliberate in Battlefield, compared to other shooters like Call of Duty or “Apex Legends,” so the boost provided by the grapple gun is a terrific perk. Even if you just want to sit in a perch and snipe, whip out the grapple, whisk yourself to a hard-to-reach nest and fire away.
Dice has said there will ultimately be 10 specialists in the game, but of the four playable in the beta Mackay was by far the favorite. If there’s anything that will rival the grapple, it’s going to need to be really good.
How satisfying can AI soldiers be?
Both to provide scale for players who don’t want to play with the living and for lobbies that remain unfilled, “Battlefield 2042” will include AI soldiers in matches to make sure the body count stays high even when the player count isn’t. In the beta preview, the bots spanned the spectrum in terms of skill. The first round, it felt like the T-2000 was spawn camping me. Later, an accommodating squad of bots rolled up in a dune buggy, hopped out and formed a single file line as they tried to knife me from 20 feet away.
In the public beta, and after the game’s full release, this figures to be less of a problem with more players on the servers. Still, it’s going to be tricky to get an AI-heavy match to feel like Battlefield, which is defined by unlikely, unplanned action. And even then, it’s infinitely less satisfying to hit a nice snipe or execute a finishing move only to discover the victim is, indeed, a bot.
Will old hardware hold up?
“Battlefield 2042” will be available on the previous console generation, but the difference is that the PS4 and Xbox One players will be capped at 64-player matches. Still, the developers have promised the same in-game events and weather effects as everyone else. Can they pull that off?
The Post played the Beta on an Alienware laptop with an Intel Core i7-9700K CPU (3.60GHz) with 16 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card. The game looks stunning, with rain swirling and foliage swaying in the wind. Dice emphasized in the preview briefing that the team had added a lot of fixes and polish that would not be seen in the beta, but still, there were a good number of bugs. Unseen forces would spastically yank the pixels of some dead bodies, helicopters struck by tank shells emerged unscathed, and the map’s rocket centerpiece, which blew up on launch when shot by a tank, exploded, stopped and then exploded again.
Dice is clearly going for massive spectacle, and for the most part it works in phenomenal fashion. But we’ve seen just a sliver of “Battlefield 2042” thus far. And we’ve seen how ambition has unone other highly anticipated titles, particularly on last gen systems. Older generation console players will be able to future proof their copy of “Battlefield 2042”; buying the PS5 or Xbox Series X | S version entitles them to a last-generation copy. Still, if they want the better performance, they’ll need to find one of the new consoles. Until then, the game will need to hold up on older consoles — and not all next-gen games manage.
What exactly is Hazard Zone going to be?
Since “Battlefield 2042” was first announced, the developers have teased Hazard Zone as a squad-based mode new to the franchise. Beyond that? There have been drips and drabs from leakers — but nothing concrete. With no access to the mode in the beta, we’re still almost totally in the dark about a month ahead of the game’s launch.
Conquest and Breakthrough, the modes in All Out Warfare, are Battlefield classics. And Portal seems like it’ll be a fun sandbox. But considering Hazard Zone accounts for a third of the available modes in “2042,” its success may define how this installment of Battlefield is remembered.
Read more: