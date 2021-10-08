The upcoming trilogy — entitled “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition” — will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Rockstar Games promised to reveal more details about the trilogy and its release date “in the coming weeks.” It also announced the games will be coming to iOS and Android “in the first half of 2022.”
Reports of an upcoming rerelease for the PlayStation 2 trilogy have been circulating for months now. In August, Kotaku reported the remastered versions of the games will be using the Unreal Engine with a mix of “old and new graphics.”
“The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals,” the company wrote in a statement announcing the news Friday.
Next week, Rockstar Games will be removing the existing version of all three games from online stores in preparation for the remastered editions.
“Grand Theft Auto” is one of the highest-grossing game franchises in history, and Rockstar Games has sold more than 350 million copies in total. “Grand Theft Auto V,” the latest installment in the franchise that originally released in 2013, is the best-selling game of the last decade.
