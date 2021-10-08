In the immediate aftermath of the leak earlier this week, Twitch viewers’ eyes were opened to an inconvenient truth: Some of their favorite streamers — who come across as easygoing, down-to-earth presences during broadcasts — are millionaires. This was not exactly a secret: Many big streamers openly discuss finances, though in vague terms, and some publicly list their subscriber numbers as part of their streams, from which users can approximate at least a floor for their earnings. However, there’s a difference between theoretical numbers and real, concrete ones with dollar signs next to them. For some viewers, a major part of Twitch’s appeal is the imagined notion that the stars they watch every day are just like them or could one day become their friends. Learning that top streamers are nearly as wealthy as traditional celebrities shatters that illusion.