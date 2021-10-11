“Most games are about some level of deep crisis. Horizon is different, more or less, than any other game in that we really, really strive to just be relentlessly positive,” said creative director Mike Brown. “They will tell you that your story must have some sort of antagonist character or some sort of oppressive thing you need to overcome, and I think that’s true for a lot of linear media. But I think we’ve demonstrated you can tell a pretty compelling story about a big, smiley, wholesome party.”