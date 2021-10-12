Why not just publish after the embargo? The answer is deceptively simple: Reviewers want people to read their work. Excluding some outliers, the way the Internet works right now is that a vast majority of people arrive at an article via search. This makes intuitive sense: People seeking a specific thing — in this case, reviews of a particular title — will turn to a search engine, the best way for them to assess their options at a glance. But interest peaks around a game’s release, which traditionally comes a day or two after reviews drop. You might write the most thoughtful, measured evaluation of a game. If the review arrives past that peak in search interest, though, it risks finding virtually no readership. In journalism, the answer to the thought experiment about whether a tree falling in a forest makes a sound if nobody is around to hear it is a resounding, “No.”