The U.S. cyber team’s head coach, retired U.S. Army Special Forces Lt. Col. TJ O’Connor, noted the unique platform presented by cybersecurity competitions. Unlike other forms of computer science education, O’Connor said, staying up to date on the latest developments in cybersecurity is difficult, with hackers constantly iterating on and developing new tactics to break through cyberdefenses. it would still be hard to simulate being in the thick of such an operation, .