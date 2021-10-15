The truth is more complicated: Several former Twitch employees — who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss these matters publicly due to nondisclosure agreements — said the “do not ban” list is around five years out of date. This means it predates many recent trends and streamers who have earned Twitch users’ scorn. However, it did, those former Twitch staffers added, contribute to a culture in which a handful of streamers sometimes got more leeway than others.